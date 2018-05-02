Disclosures Tribunal hears former head of Garda Press was “difficult”

The Disclosures Tribunal has heard that the former head of the Garda Press Office was “difficult” and was bitter about being moved on from the office.

The tribunal is currently investigating allegations by David Taylor that he was instructed by Garda management to brief the media negatively about whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

In its final segment, the tribunal is focusing on an alleged smear campaign by senior gardaí against Sgt McCabe.

This afternoon Superintendent John Ferris - who worked at the Garda Press Office for 10 years, some of those under Dave Taylor - said he found Supt Taylor difficult.

At first, they shared an office.

Supt Ferris described finding his own desk overturned and in three pieces one day, after which he moved to another office.

Asked if he ever heard Supt Taylor briefing a journalist about Maurice McCabe, Supt Ferris said no - adding that he had no knowledge of an alleged campaign, no part in it and instructed nobody on it.

Earlier, retired Superintendent Paul Moran, who replaced Dave Taylor as Garda Press Officer, said he deduced that Supt Taylor was bitter about being moved on from the job.

The tribunal will resume on Friday.