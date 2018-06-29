Disclosures Tribunal: Lawyers claim Callinan’s recollection of conversations is clearer than others

Lawyers for the Garda Commissioners have asked the Disclosures Tribunal to prefer Martin Callinan’s accounts of conversations he had with five people regarding Maurice McCabe.

The Tribunal is hearing final submissions from the legal teams now that all witnesses have been heard.

Barrister Shane Murphy has asked the Tribunal chairman to take the accounts individually rather than collectively, and says Mr Callinan’s recollection of the conversations is clearer.

Five witnesses have told the Disclosures Tribunal of alleged comments then Commissioner Callinan made regarding Maurice McCabe - ranging in seriousness from the assertion he wasn’t trustworthy right up to the claim that he abused his own children.

Counsel for Mr Callinan said that Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness’ testimony has been inconsistent, unclear and at times implausible, and should not be relied upon.

Shane Murphy also queried the testimonies of the Comptroller and Auditor General Seamus McCarthy, TD John Deasy and solicitor Gerald Kean.

Mr Murphy said broadcaster Philip Boucher Hayes' evidence was so inconsistent as not to be relied on.

He asked the Tribunal chairman to consider the five witnesses' evidence individually – saying they do not corroborate each other.

Counsel for Maurice McCabe will begin his final submission this afternoon.