Disclosures Tribunal: Williams says long calls with O'Sullivan related to his personal security

Paul Williams has told the Disclosures Tribunal that phone calls he had with Nóirín O’Sullivan in February 2014 related to his personal security and not Maurice McCabe.

The crime journalist interviewed Ms D - Sergeant Maurice McCabe’s accuser - in Cavan in early March 2014 to discuss issues she had with the investigation into her allegation against McCabe.

The DPP directed no prosecution and said that, even if what was alleged had occurred, it was not abuse.

Addressing the Tribunal today, Mr Williams said he was very concerned for the safety of his family in February 2014.

He said there were a lot of security issues and he was concerned there were going to be further reductions to his security provided by the Gardaí.

Mr Williams said two long calls he had with Nóirín O’Sullivan at that time related to the security issue - which he believed he got resolved - and not Maurice McCabe.

In what was his second appearance before the Disclosures Tribunal, Mr Williams again confirmed he never received a negative briefing about Sgt McCabe from former Commissioners O’Sullivan, Martin Callinan or Superintendent Dave Taylor.

The former Press Officer has claimed that he spoke to Mr Williams before the journalist interviewed Ms D – who had accused Sergeant McCabe of abuse eight years previously and for which the DPP directed no prosecution.

Mr Williams said he was never directed to go down to Cavan by Supt Taylor.

He said he got 'eviscerated' on social media and by colleagues saying he was part of a smear campaign – but that he was in Ms D’s house at her request without prior discussion with Supt Taylor.