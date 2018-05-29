Disclosures Tribunal: Nóirín O'Sullivan denies ever seeking to influence RTÉ

Former Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan has denied ever seeking to influence RTÉ.

Ms O’Sullivan has told the Disclosures Tribunal she never discussed the O’Higgins report with crime correspondent Paul Reynolds.

Ms O’Sullivan has also denied ever reading a letter which concerned a false rape allegation against Maurice McCabe.

She has also has told the Disclosures Tribunal she did not trust Dave Taylor to be Garda Press Officer.

Ms O’Sullivan said she removed Superintendent Taylor from his function at the first opportunity as part of wider cultural reform of the gardaí.

Asked to stop using PR speak by Tribunal chairman Peter Charleton, Ms O’Sullivan said she did not trust Supt Taylor and was not comfortable in his company.

Ms O’Sullivan said she didn’t suspect Supt Taylor of improperly leaking information to media – but her concerns were that he was not doing a good job.

O'Higgins Commission report

Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The final report of the O’Higgins Commission of Investigation into policing matters in Cavan Monaghan was sent to Nóirín O'Sullivan at the end of April 2015.

In early May, Paul Reynolds had a piece on RTÉ with information leaked from the O'Higgins Commission, which Maurice McCabe later took issue with.

Nóirín O'Sullivan denied sending the report to Mr Reynolds or discussing it with him.

The tribunal has heard there are no texts or calls between the pair during the period in question.

Asked if she ever sought to influence RTÉ, Ms O’Sullivan said she had not.

Ms O’Sullivan also told the Tribunal that she never discussed sexual assault allegations made against Maurice McCabe between 2008 and 2015.

She denied ever reading a false rape allegation against the Sergeant, which her office received in 2014.