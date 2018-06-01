Disclosures Tribunal: Journalist denies 'ulterior motives' for claims about former colleague

A reporter from The Daily Mail has denied having ulterior motives and making up stories about a former colleague.

Alison O’Reilly has told the Disclosures Tribunal that Debbie McCann told her she got information about Maurice McCabe being a child abuser from senior Gardaí - which Ms McCann now denies.

The Tribunal Chairman has also made a further appeal for anyone who knows anything about the issues before the Tribunal to come forward.

Judge Peter Charleton asked counsel for Debbie McCann to clarify issues raised by Alison O’Reilly yesterday, when the latter said Ms McCann had told her she got information from Dave Taylor and Nóirín O’Sullivan about Maurice McCabe being a child abuser.

This morning, counsel for Ms McCann said she denies ever saying that and denies telling Ms O’Reilly about an encounter with Maurice McCabe’s accuser Ms D.

The DPP directed that there was no case to answer.

Counsel for The Daily Mail - who is not representing Ms O’Reilly - put it to her she had motives which are ulterior - which she refuted and said Ms McCann has had a year to come up with these answers.

As the Tribunal enters its final stages, Chairman Peter Charleton urged any remaining witnesses who have not done so to come forward - saying it was their patriotic duty to do so.