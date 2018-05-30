Disclosures Tribunal: Former newspaper editor claims rumours about McCabe were common in INM

A former editor of the Sunday Independent has told the Disclosures Tribunal that rumours about Maurice McCabe were common in Independent News and Media – as well as in political circles in 2014.

Anne Harris says the rumours were to detract from the character of a man who was trying to raise garda malpractice in the public.

The Disclosures Tribunal is currently examining claims by Dave Taylor that he was ordered by Martin Callinan – in the knowledge of Nóirín O'Sullivan - to smear Maurice McCabe.

Anne Harris has told the tribunal that three journalists at INM told her negative things about Maurice McCabe.

Ms Harris says there were a lot of rumours around the office and in political circles about Sgt McCabe - but that she didn’t deal in gossip.

Ms Harris says she formed the view the purpose of the gossip was to stop the media from covering Maurice McCabe's concerns, and that the gossip emanated from the gardai.

Ms Harris also confirmed that she never got information on Maurice McCabe from Dave Taylor or former Commissioners Nóirín O'Sullivan and Martin Callinan.