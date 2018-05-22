Disclosures Tribunal: Callinan denies suggesting McGuinness invented evidence

Martin Callinan has denied suggesting that Fianna Fail TD John McGuinness has invented evidence against the former Garda Commissioner.

Mr Callinan says he absolutely refutes the ‘crazy and very serious allegations’ made by Deputy McGuinness when he said the Commissioner told him Sergeant McCabe had abused his own children.

Mr Callinan said Deputy McGuinness had a duty as a public representative to report the allegations earlier.

The former Commissioner finds himself in the uncomfortable position that his recollection of conversations with five men is different from their own.

It was put to Mr Callinan that he was inviting the tribunal to reject as complete malicious invention the statement of John McGuinness that the former Commissioner told him that Maurice McCabe had abused his own children.

Mr Callinan said he absolutely refuted the 'crazy and very serious allegations' against him, and he said that Deputy McGuinness had met with two witnesses to the tribunal before making his statement - adding that he himself hadn’t met with any other witnesses.

Counsel for Maurice McCabe said: “Are you seriously suggesting that somehow Sgt McCabe put John McGuinness up to telling lies about you?”

Mr Callinan said he was not, but he found it disconcerting that the two men met prior to the tribunal.

He also said that Mr McGuinness had a duty as a public representative to bring the allegations to the attention of government.