Disclosures Tribunal: Charleton urges anyone with evidence to perform 'patriotic duty' and come forward

The Chairman of the Disclosures Tribunal has said there is evidence of people not coming forward to give evidence - and warned that it is their patriotic duty to do so.

It comes after the editor of the Irish Daily Mirror said Superintendent Dave Taylor had peddled a story about Maurice McCabe to other newsrooms in town.

This afternoon, editor of the Daily Mirror, John Kierans told the Disclosures Tribunal that he didn’t believe a story of an allegation of child abuse against Maurice McCabe, when it was brought to him by then crime reporter Cathal McMahon.

Mr Kierans said the risk of defamation was huge for the paper and they did not pursue the story.

Mr McMahon said his source for the allegation was not a member of the Gardaí, but that it was confirmed by Supt Dave Taylor, who said he should go to Cavan to stand it up.

Mr Kierans said he discovered subsequently that the story had been peddled to other newsrooms in town by Supt Taylor.

Patriotic duty

Chairman Peter Charleton said there is evidence of people not coming forward to the Tribunal and warned that it is their patriotic duty to do so.

He said people would stop trusting journalists if those who didn’t come forward then wrote about it - which would be much worse than any libel action on earth.

Lies

Earlier, independent TD Mick Wallace told Justice Charleton that there has been a judge in the history of the State that has been told so many lies.

Deputy Wallace met with Superintendent Dave Taylor on October 3rd 2016 to discuss the alleged smear campaign against Maurice McCabe.

The Independent TD says the former Garda Press Officer confirmed there was an orchestrated campaign to discredit Sgt McCabe – and that he was in contact with former Commissioners Martin Callinan and Nóirín O’Sullivan about it.

Deputy Wallace said he couldn’t be 100 percent certain that Supt Taylor said he was sending derogatory texts, but that was the impression he got.

He said the former Garda Press Officer was either telling the truth that night, that he sent text messages, or that he told the truth to the Tribunal, that he said he didn’t send them, but his opinion was that he told the truth in his living room.

Later Deputy Wallace said there’s never been a judge in the history of the state that’s been told so many lies as at the Tribunal.

Earlier two colleagues of RTE’s Philip Boucher Hayes confirmed to the Tribunal that he told them about a conversation he’d had with former Commissioner Martin Callinan, in which the latter said Maurice McCabe had serious problems and had done the 'worst kind of things.'