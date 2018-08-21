Director Danny Boyle drops out of next James Bond film over 'creative differences'

The next James Bond film has lost its director.

Bond 25 was due to be directed by Danny Boyle, of Trainspotting, 28 Days Later and Slumdog Millionaire fame.

However, in a brief statement today, it was confirmed Boyle will no longer direct the upcoming film.

It follows 'creative differences' with the Bond producers and star Daniel Craig.

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25. pic.twitter.com/0Thl116eAd — James Bond (@007) August 21, 2018

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Boyle with direct Craig's fifth outing as 007.

Announcing the plans in May, producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli had hailed Boyle as an "exceptionally talented" filmmaker.

The script is being written by frequent Boyle collaborator John Hodge.

Bond 25 is due to be released in the UK/Ireland on 25th October 2019, although it was not immediately clear if that would be impact by Boyle's departure.

It's expected to be Craig's last film as the iconic secret agent, and production is scheduled to begin in December.