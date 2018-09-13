Details of new agency tasked with tackling housing crisis to be announced

The Government will today announce further details of its plan to establish a new Land Development Agency to tackle the ongoing housing crisis.

The Taoiseach has said the agency will be handed €1.25 to build social, affordable and private homes.

According to the Government, the new agency will pave the way for the construction of 150,000 homes over 20 years.

It comes after hundreds of people took to the streets of Dublin last night in protest at the forceful eviction of activists from a vacant building in the city.

Protesters voiced their fury at the manner of the eviction – and called on the Government to begin the compulsory purchase of vacant buildings in cities around the country to ease the crisis.

Land Development Agency

The agency will make state land available, and use compulsory purchase orders for nearby land, so new homes can be built.

According to The Irish Times, around 30 zones in Dublin and 10 in Cork are to be earmarked for regeneration as part of the plan.

Among these areas is the Central Mental Hospital in Dundrum and areas along the Naas road in Dublin and the docks in Cork.

Under the terms of the plan, a third of new homes built on agency sites will have to affordable.

Confirming the plan at the Fine Gael think-in last week, the Taoiseach said the intervention is “50 years overdue” - adding that he believes it will eventually be seen as being as significant as the establishment of the ESB, Aer Lingus or the IDA.

Housing activists chant to get the government out: pic.twitter.com/He2l6QYbYT — Gail Conway (@Gailiana) September 12, 2018

Eviction

It comes after hundreds of people brought Dublin’s rush hour to a standstill last night as part of a protest against the eviction of activists form a vacant building in the north inner city.

Images shared on social media showed a number of men dressed all in black and wearing balaclavas using power tools to break down the front door of the house on North Frederick Street.

A number of masked gardaí from the Public Order Unit gathered in front of the property while the masked men carried out the eviction.

Gardaí have insisted they were only at the scene to “prevent breaches of the peace” – and insisted officers were wearing the balaclavas to “protect against possible fire/vapours” and to “minimise risk of intimidation” faced by officers.

The masked men who carried out the eviction were reportedly members of a private security firm hired by the owner of the property.

Andrew de Buitléar needed stitches after he was removed from 34 North Frederick st. by masked men. Speaking at the @TBTCDublin rally this evening he said “at a time when we have been left in the dark, we are playing our part in lighting the way” #TakeBackTheCity #housingcrisis pic.twitter.com/eoCIfzuFUg — Gail Conway (@Gailiana) September 12, 2018

Protest

Protesters gathered last night at the North Frederick Street property before moving to Parnell Square and O'Connell Street, where protesters began a sit-down protest - leading to a number of roads being blocked during rush hour traffic.

Protesters then moved to Belvedere Place, where activists have begun occupying another property.

Organisers said the protest aimed make a statement that last night's events "cannot and will not be tolerated."

Activists said they will not be intimated and will continue to occupy vacant and derelict buildings.