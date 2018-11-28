Details announced of review of optional 'History' in the Junior Cert

Education Minister Joe McHugh has announced details of a review, examining having the subject of 'History' optional in the Junior cycle.

The review will take place under the new Framework for Junior Cycle, and is expected to be completed by the end of March 2019.

Minister McHugh has met the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) to discuss the review.

A new specification for the subject was introduced to schools this September, as part of the rollout of the Junior Cycle Framework.

Prior to this, History was mandatory in around half of post-primary schools.

However, some nine out of 10 students across post-primary took the subject at Junior level.

Of the 21 subjects being offered, three are mandatory (Mathematics, English and Irish) with the other 18 - including History - being optional.

Minister McHugh said: "It is very important that our education system gives our young people the opportunity to learn about, and learn from, key times and events in our history, particularly in the context of our decade of centenaries.

"These include the end of the First World War, the delicate path we walk to mark the foundation of the State and the role of women in society.

"The study of history also gives us pupils the chance to consider and learn from the story of Irish migration, of the journey from conflict to peace on this island, the experience and lessons to be learned from our most recent history and the rich history of our Irish language and its place in our culture and our heritage.

"It is for this reason that I have asked the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) to review the optional nature of history under the new Framework for Junior Cycle."

The NCCA has also been asked to identify how to best promote the study of history in schools.