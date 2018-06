Fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her apartment in New York.

The 55 year-old was discovered by housekeeping staff in the building this morning.

Officials say she left a note at the scene and her death appears to be an apparent suicide.

Kate Spade New York has more than 175 retail shops and outlet stores internationally.

If you have been affected by this story you can contact Samaritans on Freephone 116 123