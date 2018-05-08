Department of Foreign Affairs hit by phone and email outage

The Passport Office is among the services affected
Phone lines and email services are down for the Department of Foreign Affairs this afternoon.
The outage is affecting a number of services, including the Passport Office.
They say work is ongoing to resolve the technical difficulties.
In a statement on the passport website, the department says: "We are currently experiencing technical difficulties with our phone and email services.
"We are working to resolve the issue as a matter of urgency. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."