Department of Education: 22 school buildings can re-open following assessments

The Department of Education says 22 school buildings can re-open on Monday morning.

This follows the implementation of precautionary measures over the weekend.

It says five teams involving over 250 workers have been on site to facilitate the re-opening of the schools, constructed by Western Building Systems (WBS).

It comes after a programme of structural assessments conducted on the schools recently.

However two schools cleared to open at ground-floor level will remain shut on Monday: Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School and St Luke’s National School, Tyrrelstown.

Source: Department of Education and Skills

In a statement, St Luke's National School said: "We were taken on a walk around the building this evening where we could see the new scaffolding and support structures in place throughout the building and out into the yard.

"These support structures do not look good and the (board of management) and patron did not feel that the site was finished to a high enough standard to ensure the safety of everyone who would be using the building.

"There were still some sharp edges, unfinished woodwork and exposed surfaces which could potentially be a hazard."

The school says it will ask the Department of Education at a meeting on Monday that the building should be finished "to a more satisfactory standard".

"We will examine the building when everything has been completed on Tuesday night. If we are happy with what we see then the (board of management) will hopefully open the school for everyone on Wednesday morning - not Tuesday as we had initially hoped."

Source: Department of Education and Skills

The department says school principals are being kept fully informed of progress and will receive written confirmation as the works are completed.

Arrangements at individual schools are being communicated by the school directly to parents.

Source: Department of Education and Skills

Separately, one school building will remain closed Monday at Ardgillan Community College.