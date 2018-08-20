Deliveroo announces flat delivery fee for Irish customers

Food delivery firm Deliveroo has announced a new flat delivery fee for Irish customers.

Deliveroo Plus will give unlimited free delivery for €9.99 a month.

It is also available for a free one month trial, so everyone can try it.

The new service will also provide customers with discounts every month..

It is being rolled out following a successful launch in the UK.

The company says during their first two months of signing up, half of customers saved nearly €28.

Liam Cox is Deliveroo's general manager in Ireland.

He says: "The UK launch showed us that people really do love the service and we’re working on making it even better with tons of additional rewards, like money off from

their favourite Deliveroo restaurants."

Customers in towns and cities offering Deliveroo Plus will see the option to sign up to the service on their basket at checkout and in the 'Account' section of the app and website.