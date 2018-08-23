Defence Forces morale "on the floor" as members drafted in for Papal weekend

Morale in the Irish Defence Forces is “on the floor” amid reports members will be paid less than €45 to work 24-hour shifts during the Papal visit.

An Garda Síochána has requested the military’s presence in a security support capacity over the weekend.

On Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Gerard Guinan from the PDFORRA group representing Defence Forces staff said members had their “feet held to the fire” in pay negotiations in 2013.

He said the allowance of €44.78 is paid to compensate members for the 24-hour, on-call life of a military officer – and is not related to hours or overtime.

He said the forces will continue to lose members unless issues over pay and conditions are addressed.

“There is a significant amount of tension among the defence forces,” he said. “I think morale is actually on the floor.”

“I have been a member of the Defence forces for over 30 years and I have never seen it as bad.

“There is a crisis in the Defence Forces, I cannot reiterate that enough.

“Members feel extremely disenfranchised and they are voting with their feet and they are leaving in ever-increasing numbers.”

Mr Guinan said members have no choice but to work throughout the weekend as they are legally obliged to respond when “called upon by the State to do their duty.”

“We are the backstop for the State,” he said.

“If you are detailed to do a duty you face effectively criminal sanction under military law if you do not do your duty.”