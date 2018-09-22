Death toll rises to more than 160 after Tanzania ferry disaster

The number of people killed when a ferry capsized on Tanzania's Lake Victoria has now reached more than 160.

The MV Nyerere ferry capsized just metres from the dock on the island of Ukerewe on Thursday afternoon.

An official in the country also says four navy divers are still searching the wreckage for survivors after hearing sounds that suggested signs of life.

It's believed the vessel was overcrowded with more than 300 people on board.

However, it's still not known exactly how many people were on board the boat, amid reports it was only meant for around 100 people.

The captain is being questioned, while Tanzania's president John Magufuli has also ordered the arrests of those responsible for operating the ferry.

Four days of national mourning have also been declared in the country following the disaster.

Lake Victoria - Africa's largest lake - is spread across Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.

The have been several major ferry disasters on the lake over the years, with more than 800 people killed when the MV Bukoba sank in 1996.



