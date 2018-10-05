Death toll from earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia passes 1,500

The death toll from the earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia has risen to 1,558 people - with that number expected to rise even higher in the coming days.

Officials believe hundreds of others could still be missing following the disasters.

In comments quoted by AFP, a spokesperson for Indonesia's search and rescue agency said: "We estimate there were over one thousand houses buried, so maybe more than 1,000 people are still missing.

"But we still cannot be sure because there's a possibility that some people managed to get out."

The 7.5 magnitude quake and resulting tsunami hit the island of Sulawesi a week ago, with the regional capital Palu among the areas worst affected.

More than 2,500 people are believed to have been seriously injured.

Amid the continuing rescue and aid efforts, power has been restored in Palu.

Search and Rescue team members search for victims at Balaroa, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia | Image: AGUNG KUNCAHYA B/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

International rescuers have been deployed to the affected areas, with the UN earlier this week announcing $15 million in funding to bolster relief efforts.

A spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General said on Wednesday: "Vital infrastructure, including roads and bridges, have been destroyed, while the main airport in Palu has sustained damage. Numerous land and mudslides have cut off affected communities, severely hampering the delivery of relief.

"Some 66,000 houses have been damaged, with nearly 71,000 people having been uprooted."

Red Cross officials said earlier this week said that the village of Petobo had been 'wiped off the map' as a result of the devastating tsunami.