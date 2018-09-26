Deadline for Presidential nominations passes

The deadline for submitting a nomination to run for President has passed.

The window to get on the ballot closed at midday on Wednesday.

Six names are to appear on the ballot paper on October 26th to be in the running for Áras an Uachtaráin.

Incumbent Michael D Higgins, businessmen and former 'Dragon's Den' stars Sean Gallagher, Gavin Duffy and Peter Casey, Independent Senator Joan Freeman and Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ni Riada will campaign for your vote over the next month.

The first debate is tomorrow - but neither Michael D Higgins or Sean Gallagher will participate.

Ms Ni Riada is the only nominated by a party - Sinn Féin - while all the others were nominated after securing the four county council nominations required.

However, a number of political parties - Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, Labour and the Social Democrats - have all pledged their support behind President Higgins.

Journalist Gemma O'Doherty had hoped to get on the ticket through support of Oireachtas members, after only securing one county council nomination.

In a tweet after the nomination deadline, she hit out at several parties.

And she subsequently revealed who from the Oireachtas had given her support.


