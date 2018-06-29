David Drumm pleads guilty to role in providing unlawful loans at Anglo Irish Bank

David Drumm has pleaded guilty to his role in providing unlawful loans at Anglo Irish Bank.

The former CEO of Anglo was sentenced to six years in jail earlier this month after being found guilty of conspiracy to defraud and false accounting.

This morning, he pleaded guilty to 10 counts of his role in providing unlawful loans to people during July 2008.

The 51-year-old - who has an address in Skerries in Dublin - will be sentenced next month.

