DUP is fined for inaccurate loan reporting

The Electoral Commission in the UK has fined two parties in Northern Ireland stg£1,000 (€1,115) each, for failing to comply with the financial reporting laws.

The DUP received two stg£500 (€557) fines for inaccurate loan reporting.

However a spokesman for the commission says they cannot give more information on this issue, as the loan was made before new rules were put in place.

The Traditional Unionist Voice party was also fined stg£1,000 (€1,115) for late delivery of a spending return for the UK general election last year.

The commission adds that one party has paid their fine.

Three other investigations were also concluded where a fine was not imposed, the commission says.

Ann Watt, head of the Electoral Commission in Northern Ireland, says: "The reporting requirements are clear, so it is always disappointing when parties fail to comply.

"It's vital that voters are given an opportunity to see accurate and full reportable data on what parties spend money on in order to influence them at elections and referendums.

"This provides transparency in the political finance system and is open for anyone to scrutinise.

"The commission will continue to enforce these requirements on all parties and campaigners to ensure voters have the information they need."