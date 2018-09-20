DUP MP Ian Paisley keeps seat after surviving recall petition

Ian Paisley Jr has avoided a by-election after a petition to recall the North Antrim MP failed to reach the necessary threshold.

9.4% of constituents signed the petition - short of the 10% needed to force a by-election.

The process was triggered over the DUP MP's failure to declare two luxury family holidays that were paid for by the Sri Lankan government.

He received a 30-day suspension from the House of Commons over the controversy.

A total of 7,099 voters signed the petition for a by-election over the last six weeks - less than 500 signatures short of the 7,540 required.

Mr Paisley thanked voters for their 'unwavering support'.

In a statement, he said: "In July, I apologised for a mistake made almost six years ago.

"The electorate was asked to pass judgement. 90.6% have accepted my apology. The electorate has clearly spoken."

He added: "I would like to thank my true friends, family, the electorate who have stood by me with unwavering support. Hallelujah."

The luxury holidays were originally reported by The Daily Telegraph which estimated their value at £100,000 (€112,000).

The DUP MP, however, claims the cost was closer to £50,000 (€56,000).

MPs in Westminster voted to suspend the North Antrim politician earlier this year after the Commons Standards Committee found that his actions amounted to "paid advocacy".

The report also warned that he had brought the House of Commons "into disrepute".

Under the Recall of MPs Act, which became UK law in 2015, members who are suspended for more than 21 sitting days are open to a recall petition.

The petition against Mr Paisley was the first in British parliamentary history.

Additional reporting by Mick Staines