DCU society suspended over allegations of inappropriate behaviour

A society from Dublin City University (DCU) has been suspended, after allegations of inappropriate behaviour at their EGM earlier this month.

The DCU Students' Union says the decision was taken following evidence of misconduct.

The Accounting and Finance Society put first-year students through a series bawdy tasks in order to become representatives.

They have now been suspended from holding events for the semester and will be attending mandatory consent classes.

The students union is offering support to those affected by events on Thursday October 4th.

In a statement, it says: "DCU Students' Union denounces the events that took place at a student society event."

"The Society Life Committee who are the governing body of societies at DCU have assured the students' union that appropriate action has been taken against the society with a further action planned to address this culture as a whole such as running respect and dignity workshops for society committees".