Cyclist dies after being struck by car in Co Limerick

A cyclist has died after being struck by a car in Co Limerick.

It happened at Ballcullane, Kilmallock at around 8pm on Sunday evening.

The man in his 40s was seriously injured in the crash.

He was taken to Limerick University Hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the car was not injured.

A Garda forensic exam is taking place, and the road is closed with local diversions in place.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is being asked to contact Kilmallock Garda Station on 063-98018, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.