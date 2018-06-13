Customers voice frustration as fallout from Irish Ferries' cancellations continues

Around 19,000 people have been affected

A helpline for Irish Ferries customers affected by the cancellation of thousands of bookings to France has reopened this morning.

Some 6,000 bookings have been cancelled - because the new WB Yeats ferry is not yet ready for service as promised.

It means some 19,000 people have been affected.

Delivery of the €150m vessel has been delayed by German shipbuilder FSG – with the ship now scheduled for service in September.  

An Irish Ferries helpline has re-opened this morning but people are having difficulty getting through.

One of them is Aidan Crawley whose return journey from France in August has been cancelled:

"I have been trying to ring their call centre all yesterday," he said.

"I emailed them; I have direct messaged them and I have heard nothing back.

"They closed last night at 8pm; they opened again at 8am this morning and still there is no way of getting through."

The company has said those affected will be offered alternative travel options – and has pledged to contact affected passengers directly.

Holidaymakers will be offered alternative passage on the Oscar Wilde Ferry or a “land bridge” option that will see them sailing to the UK and then on to France.

A “full and immediate refund” is also on offer where the alternative arrangements do not suit.

Pat Dawson from the Irish Travel Agents Association said it has caused huge disruption.

He warned that people may have to be flexible with dates to make sure their holiday goes ahead.

It is the second round of cancellations caused by delays to the WB Yeats – with around 2,500 bookings cancelled in July.

Affected passengers can contact Irish Ferries on +353 (0) 818 300 400 or by email.


