Culture Night kicks off around the country

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend across Ireland

Ballerinas (LtoR) Kate Haughton and Lauren Speirs pirouette and with drummers (LtoR) Ricky Lahart and Michael Fleming. Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Culture Night has officially kicked off with more than 4,000 events running across the country.

Around 1600 venues are playing host to a wide range of events - including open-air concerts, film screenings, art exhibitions and workshops.

The family friendly festival is now in its 13th year and National Culture Night Coordinator Aimée van Willick is encouraging everyone to get involved.

"There will be free access across all 32 counties in all venues," she said.

"There is just so much going on so we really recommend that people visit the CultureNight.ie website and start planning their evening."

She said there is a "real buzz" for the festival right across the island - and the atmosphere won't be spoiled by the chilly weather:

"Put a nice warm sweater on or a coat and come out," she said. "Grab a friend who hasn't been out for Culture Night before and initiate them to experience it."

"It is all about the atmosphere on the night; we have had Culture Night's in the past when we have had a bit of rain and people still came out and enjoyed themselves."

While all activities are free, some of them require pre-booking. You can get the lowdown on everything that is happening at CultureNight.ie

