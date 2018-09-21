Culture Night kicks off around the country

Culture Night has officially kicked off with more than 4,000 events running across the country.

Around 1600 venues are playing host to a wide range of events - including open-air concerts, film screenings, art exhibitions and workshops.

The family friendly festival is now in its 13th year and National Culture Night Coordinator Aimée van Willick is encouraging everyone to get involved.

"There will be free access across all 32 counties in all venues," she said.

"There is just so much going on so we really recommend that people visit the CultureNight.ie website and start planning their evening."

Tonight's the night... Culture is catching across the entire island of Ireland!



1600+ amazing venues are opening their doors after hours to host a programme of FREE cultural events, as part of #CultureNight #OícheChultúir 2018!



Explore the programme at https://t.co/Ga4YCupuNT! pic.twitter.com/G3xqP26AGK — Culture Night (@CultureNight) September 21, 2018

She said there is a "real buzz" for the festival right across the island - and the atmosphere won't be spoiled by the chilly weather:

"Put a nice warm sweater on or a coat and come out," she said. "Grab a friend who hasn't been out for Culture Night before and initiate them to experience it."

"It is all about the atmosphere on the night; we have had Culture Night's in the past when we have had a bit of rain and people still came out and enjoyed themselves."

The excitement is building! There's a spark of magic in the air and early indications suggest that tonight will be the biggest #CultureNight #OícheChultúir in our thirteen year history, thanks to all the amazing artists, cultural organisations, regional arts offices & volunteers! pic.twitter.com/HChn0eA7ao — Culture Night (@CultureNight) September 21, 2018

While all activities are free, some of them require pre-booking. You can get the lowdown on everything that is happening at CultureNight.ie

Ballerinas Kate Haughton and Lauren Speirs pirouette and with drummer Ricky Lahart. Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland