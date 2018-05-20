Cuba plane crash: Black box recovered as officials confirm 110 people dead

Cuban officials have found one of the black boxes from the plane that crashed in Havana on Friday, saying the recorder is in "good condition".

Cuban state media has said 110 people died when the Boeing 737 crashed shortly after take off on Friday.

Three women survived the crash, and are said to be in a critical condition in hospital.

The crash happened during a domestic flight from Havana to Holguin in eastern Cuba, and crashed at around midday local time.

Sunday marks the second day of national mourning declared following the crash, with flags flying half-mast across the country.

A majority of those killed were Cuban, along with five foreign passengers and six Mexican crew members.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, third from left, walks away from the site where a Boeing 737 plummeted into a yuca field with more than 100 passengers on board, in Havana, Cuba | Image: Enrique de la Osa/AP/Press Association Images

It has also been confirmed that 20 priests from a Cuban evangelical church were among those killed.

Hospital workers said the three women who survived remain in a very serious condition.

In comments quoted by Reuters, the mother of 23-year-old survivor Gretel Landrove said: “My daughter is a fighter, she’s strong, she’ll save herself.”

Meanwhile, Associated Press reports that Mexico’s government has said aviation officials will carry out an operational audit of Damojh airlines, the charter company that owned the plane.

It will look at whether the company's “current operating conditions continue meeting regulations”.

The plane was operated by Cuban airline Cubana de Aviacion.

Investigations are ongoing in Cuba to discover the cause of the crash.