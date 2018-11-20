Cryptocurrencies slump in value as regulators flex muscle

Some of the world's leading cryptocurrencies have seen a sharp drop in value this week, as international regulators flex their muscle.

Bitcoin has lost nearly a third of its value over the past seven days - and is down 7.5% for the day today.

It is now at its lowest level for over a year according to the Bitstamp exchange.

It is currently valued at just over $4,400 (€3,855).

Just 11 months ago, the cryptocurrency was valued at just short of $20,000 (€17,500) but it has largely been dropping in value in the months since.

Other cryptocurrencies were also feeling the pain - with Ethereum's Ether losing 10% and Ripple's XRP down 13% on the day.

It comes after the US Securities and Exchange Commission took action against two cryptocurrency start-ups that staged initial offerings without registering them as securities offerings.

Airfox and Paragon Coin both agreed to pay civil penalties.

Naeem Aslam of Think Markets said: "Fundamentally speaking, the current sell-off is once again triggered due to the regulatory pressure.

"The SEC (US Securities and Exchange Commission) reminded the crypto world that it has the final say over anything which smells like a security.