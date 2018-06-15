Criminal Assets Bureau searches target organised crime in Bray

Armed units were called in to assist in the searches

Cash recovered during searches in Bray. Image: An Garda Síochána

The Criminal Assets Bureau has seized 7,500 euro in cash along with a number of mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices in County Wicklow.

Armed units were called in to assist the CAB officers as they searched six properties in Bray this morning.

The investigation is targeting an Organised Crime Gang based in the Wicklow area – and two homes, two businesses, a solicitor’s office and an accountant’s office were included in the searches.

Evidence pointing to the use of virtual currencies has also been seized.

No arrests have been made and the searches are ongoing.

Image: An Garda Síochána

