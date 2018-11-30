Crimestoppers launch appeal over murdered woman Giedre Raguckaite

A new appeal has been launched by Crimestoppers for information into the murder of missing woman Giedre Raguckaite.

She was last seen on Wednesday May 29th this year with two men in Laytown, Co Meath.

She has not been in contact with anyone since that date, and was not reported missing until August 22nd.

Gardaí have upgraded this case to a murder investigation.

Giedre is a 29-year-old Lithuanian woman, 1.67 meters in height with green eyes, blonde shoulder length hair and thin build.

She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and dark blue jeans.

Crimestoppers and the Gardaí are appealing for any members of the public, in particular members of the Lithuanian community, to come forward with any information.

Calls to Crimestoppers are completely anonymous and callers do not need to leave their name or address.

They can also claim a reward for information which significantly helps the investigation.

Posters have been circulated in English and Lithuanian

Anybody with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800-25-00-25.

Detective Inspector Martin Beggy, of Dundalk Garda Station said: "We are very concerned about Giedre, she has been missing since 29th May of this year and she has not made contact with anyone.

"This is now considered a murder investigation.

"I would appeal to anyone who knows what happened to Giedre to come forward, do you know where she stayed since her last accommodation on 23rd May, 2018.

"Giedre's family are living in Lithuania and are very anxious to know what happed to their daughter and their sister.

"Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, might help with the investigation."