WATCH: Cows help to catch suspect during police chase

Police in the US state of Florida had an unlikely ally to catch a suspect - a herd of cows.

The animals helped officers corral a suspect who was on the mooove after crashing a stolen car.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office's helicopter captured the calftivating incident on video on Sunday.

Officers were tracking down two suspects who crashed the car, bailed out and ran.

A group of cows provided with a big assist: repeatedly following the woman who strayed on to their turf.

In a voiceover heard on the video, the officer says: "Actually the large group of cows is following her for a good visual.

"Looks like they may attack her... if you see the large group of cows they're literally following her and chasing her".