Coveney to head up Fine Gael team in confidence and supply talks

Talks between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are due to begin next week

News
Coveney to head up Fine Gael team in confidence and supply talks

File photo of the Tánaiste Simon Coveney at a press conference in Warsaw, 03-10-2018. Image: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney will head up the Fine Gael negotiating team when talks on a new confidence and supply arrangement with Fianna Fáil get underway next week.

Leo Varadkar announced the appointment on his way into the EU Leaders Summit in Brussels this afternoon.

The leaders of both parties met on Monday and agreed to begin talks in the coming days.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has called for the talks to include a review of the arrangement that has kept the minority Government in place over the last three budgets.

For his part, Mr Varadkar has called for an extension and an agreed 2020 date for the next election.

Both sides have agreed not to bring down the Government while Brexit remains in the balance.


4 Related articles
Voters split over potential new General Election

Voters split over potential new General Election

Talks on a new confidence and supply arrangement to begin next week

Talks on a new confidence and supply arrangement to begin next week

Varadkar and Martin aiming to avoid election with Brexit in the balance

Varadkar and Martin aiming to avoid election with Brexit in the balance

Fianna Fáil rejects election calls following shock Naughten resignation

Fianna Fáil rejects election calls following shock Naughten resignation