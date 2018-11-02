Coveney and Flanagan to meet two British government ministers in Dublin

The Tánaiste and Justice Minister are today meeting two senior British government ministers in Dublin today.

The meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference will take place at Iveagh House.

Simon Coveney and Charlie Flanagan will represent Ireland, while the UK's Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington and Northern Secretary Karen Bradley will attend as representatives of Theresa May's government.

The meeting comes as EU and British negotiators continue efforts to reach a final Brexit deal, with the Irish border remaining a sticking point in negotiations.

While Brexit continues to dominate discussions between the UK and Ireland, the continuing political impasse at Stormont will be high on today's agenda.

Minister Coveney observed: "Following the last meeting of the Conference in July, [this meeting] shows the shared determination of both governments to get all of the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement operating effectively again as soon as possible.

"It also demonstrates that, despite the current challenges, both the Irish and UK governments are committed to developing the relationship between our countries and looking at ways to maintain and deepen our engagement.”

Minister Flanagan, meanwhile, added that it will also be a chance to discuss shared security concerns.

He said: "We have common cause in combatting the threat from paramilitaries who continue to reject the Good Friday Agreement.

"While considerable progress has been made on the security front, the need for continued action against paramilitaries and ongoing vigilance remains.”