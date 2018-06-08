Court told teen accused of murder 'pale and upset' when making statement

A garda who investigated a murder in Dublin last year says one of the accused was 'pale and upset' when he made a statement.

Ryan Bradley was only 17 when he - along with his father and two brothers - is alleged to have murdered Neil Reilly on January 18th last year.

Detective Sargant Gordon Wolfe said he went to the Bradley's home at Liscarne Gardens in Ronanstown in Dublin after becoming aware of shots being fired at their home.

It is the prosecution's case that Neil Reilly fired those shots and was chased by Paul Bradley and his sons - Dean, Jason and Ryan - and that he was subjected to a "savage, brutal and ferocious attack" before being left for dead in Lucan.

Detective Sargant Wolfe said he noticed some blood on the left leg of Ryan Bradley's tracksuit bottoms when he returned to the house with his older brother Dean in the early hours of January 18th last year.

He told the court Ryan seemed "pale and upset" while making a statement later that morning, and he formed the opinion something bad had happened.

He also agreed that the then 17-year-old was in anguish while making his statement.

The trial will continue on Tuesday.