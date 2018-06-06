Court sees CCTV footage of Gareth Hutch murder

The Special Criminal Court has been shown CCTV footage of the moment Gareth Hutch was shot dead outside his apartment complex in Dublin.

The 36-year-old nephew of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch was attacked while getting into his car on the morning of May 24th 2016.

A brother and sister, and another man, deny murdering him.

Thomas Fox of Rutland Court, Dublin 1, Regina Keogh from Avondale House, Dublin 1 and her brother Jonathan deny murdering Gareth Hutch.

CCTV footage captured the moment he was shot dead and it was shown to the three judges of the non-jury court today.

It shows two men approaching Mr Hutch with what appears to be two objects in their hands.

The non-jury court heard he was shot four times from the same gun before his attackers jumped into a black BMW.

It is the prosecution's case that Mr Keogh, of Gloucester Place in Dublin 1, was one of two gunmen who carried out the attack.

His sister and Mr Fox are accused of being part of a joint enterprise, by playing a role in the planning and execution of the killing.