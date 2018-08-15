Court orders release of chairman of Amnesty International Turkey

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has welcomed the release of Taner Kiliç, chair of Amnesty International Turkey, from prison.

Mr Kiliç has been released on bail following a decision taken by the Turkish courts.

He had been held in detention since June of last year.

In a ststement, Mr Coveney said: "I have expressed my concerns on a number of occasions regarding this particular case, as well as in regards to the arrest and continued detention of other human-rights defenders, journalists and political activists since the attempted coup in July 2016.

"I once again call on the Turkish government to respect the role that civil society and NGOs play in strong and stable democratic societies, and to ensure that full due process is respected in the judicial system, with each detainee having the right to a fair trial."

Mr Kiliç was first detained, along with 22 lawyers, in Izmir on June 7th 2017.

He was held for 432 days on charges relating to membership of the Gülenist movement, which the Turkish government classifies as a terrorist organisation.

"Baseless charges"

Also speaking on his release, Amnesty International's Secretary-General Kumi Naidoo said: "We are overjoyed at this news.

"It has taken us more than a year of campaigning and struggle to get here but Taner has finally been freed and is safely back at the arms of his wife and daughters.

""But beneath the smiles of joy and relief there will be sorrow, anger and a steely determination.

"Sorrow for all the things Taner has missed during his cruel incarceration.

"Anger that the baseless charges against him and the Istanbul 10 have not been dropped.

"And determination to continue our fight for human rights in Turkey and for the release of all those who have been unjustly jailed in the vicious crackdown.

"Today we take a moment to celebrate, but tomorrow our struggle will continue, re-energised by the example set by Taner himself: a man who knows the importance of human rights and is willing to dedicate his life to defending them."