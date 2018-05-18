Court in Belfast to hear Paddy Jackson’s attempt to recover his legal costs

Belfast Crown Court will today hear Paddy Jackson’s attempt to recover his legal costs arising from his nine-week rape trial.

At the end of March, following a 42-day trial before Belfast Crown Court, the former Ireland and Ulster rugby player was cleared of rape and sexual assault.

Stuart Olding, who also used to play for Ireland and Ulster, was acquitted of orally raping the same woman at a party in Mr Jackson's south Belfast home in 2016.

Two of their friends were found not guilty of related charges arising from the same alleged incident.

Throughout the marathon trial, Mr Jackson was represented by two barristers and a solicitor.

His final legal bill has never been disclosed, but is understood to be significant and he has already paid it in full.

Last month, his lawyers indicated his intention to apply for his costs to be paid by the Public Prosecution Service.

The reasons for his application will be outlined in court this afternoon.

Mr Olding paid for his legal fees up until he ran out of money about halfway through the trial, and he was granted legal aid for the remainder.