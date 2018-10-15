Court hears man accused of murder was 'very edgy' around the time remains were found

A court’s heard a man on trial for murdering Dublin man Kenneth O’Brien was ‘very edgy’ around the time his remains were found.

51-year-old Paul Wells Senior of Barnamore Park in Finglas, Dublin denies murdering the 33-year-old in January 2016.

His body parts were found in different locations in the Grand Canal in Kildare.

Gary Wells - the son of the accused Paul Wells Senior - told the jury that on the 15th of January 2016 his father dropped him to work, and told him not to come home that night and that a friend was coming over.

Gary Wells said the following morning he returned to the family home, adding that his father was power hosing the ground in the back and there were two bottles of bleach on the decking.

He said the following day his father asked him to drop a big black bag down to his brother Paul Wells Junior and he could tell there was a chainsaw in it.

He also told the jury his father later asked him to get rid of some shopping bags with rubbish in them - and in one of them he saw a piece of cardboard with a red stain.

He said his father was very edgy around the time Kenneth O’Brien’s body parts were found, and that Paul Wells Senior commented that it was a terrible thing to have happened.

In cross examination, he disagreed with the defence barrister that he was wrong that Paul Wells Senior told him a friend was coming over that night.

The defence barrister said to Gary Wells: ‘I suggest you are mistaken.’

He replied: ‘I suggest I’m not’.