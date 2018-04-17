Court hears defence has 'grave reservations' about key witness in Waterford murder trial

The barrister for a man accused of murdering his nephew’s friend has told his trial he has “grave reservations” about the prosecution’s key witness.

Tadhg Butler denies murdering Michael O’Dwyer at his home at Seafield in Tramore, Co Waterford in 2014.

Mr Butler’s nephew Tony O’Grady told gardaí he and his friend Michael O’Dwyer called over to his uncle’s house, where they drank whiskey and beer.

He said they were sitting on the stairs chatting when his uncle walked over without saying a word and stabbed his friend in the chest with a large knife.

Mr Butler denies that version of events, and claims he accidentally stabbed him while trying to get the knife off his nephew who was trying to self-harm.

The prosecution doesn’t believe him and, in his final address, Denis Vaughan Buckley SC asked the jurors not to decide the case on sympathy for one side or the other - but just to look at the evidence.

Defence barrister Michael Bowman said he had “grave reservations” about Mr O’Grady’s evidence.

Earlier in the trial, Mr O’Grady told the jury he didn't remember anything.

He said he suffers from mental disorders and was a drug addict at the time.

Mr Bowman explained the differences between murder and manslaughter, before finishing his final address by saying the defendant should be acquitted full stop.