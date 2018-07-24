Court hears Gardaí fired seven shots at oncoming jeep in Dublin

The Special Criminal Court has heard Gardaí fired seven shots at a jeep that failed to stop during an intelligence led operation in Dublin.

Andrew O’Keefe from Drumcliffe Road, Cabra in Dublin was arrested while running towards the jeep after throwing away a loaded handgun.

Gardaí investigating gangland crime in Dublin received a tip-off last September claiming that a white van was moving from Ballyfermot on its way to a suspected hit.

A chase ensued and the van crashed into some bollards. Two men, including Andrew O’Keefe, got out of the van and ran towards a waiting jeep.

Mr O’Keefe was tackled to the ground and the jeep then drove at armed Gardaí forcing them to open fire.

The accused was arrested and taken in for questioning but made no comment during interview.

He subsequently admitted having a loaded gun in suspicious circumstances. The court heard he threw it from the van just before the crash.

His fingerprints were found on the plastic Dunnes bag that it was found in. There was a round in the chamber and eight bullets in the magazine.

In a letter handed into the court, Mr O’Keefe’s mother said all the years on drugs had damaged her son’s brain and she said she had to take out a loan at one point to pay a €2k drug debt.

The 29-year-old will be sentenced next week.