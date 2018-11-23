Cork woman named Carer of the Year

Brenda O’Connell-Barry from Cork has been announced as the Carer of the Year.

She cares for her four-year-old son Fionn who has a rare genetic mutational condition.

Brenda was among more two dozen carers from across the country who have been recognised for their dedication and sacrifice.

Fionn is the only known boy in Europe with a rare genetic condition called NACC1.

His parents were told he would only live until two, but through Brenda and Trevor's hard work he is now four and doing well.

Brenda explained: "When he smiles... we might be after ten of the worst days of all time, and if we go in at 10 in the morning and he smiles out to us we know it's going to be a good day and we've forgotten the last ten days."

She added that winning the award means the world to her family, saying: "We do so much for him, and you get no thanks or recognition from anyone... we feel so isolated.

"Any bit of support that we have gotten, we have fought tooth and nail for it. The bit of nursing support that I had I nearly had to have a nervous breakdown to get it."

27 carers - who range in age from 10 to 77 - have been awarded at a ceremony in Dublin today.

13-year-old Harry and 11-year-old Molly Flynn are from Kilkenny, and are trained in CPR to help their younger sister Isabelle who has cerebral palsy and apnoea.

Harry and Molly Flynn. Image: Stephanie Rohan

Explaining what happens when Isabelle stops breathing, Harry said: "You can see her mouth going blue at first - that's how you [know] she's stopped breathing. When she's crying she squeals and just stops.

"We have to tap her foot to try and bring her back, then we shout 'Isabelle, breathe, breathe!'. Sometimes that doesn't work, so when you blow into her mouth it gives her the right amount of oxygen to come back."

Family Carers Ireland says today is about recognising and putting a value on the work the 350,000 carers nationwide do every day in their own home.

Catherine Cox, Head of Communications and Carer Engagement, said: "These awards serve to highlight the work of Ireland’s hidden army and give them the recognition they deserve, particularly the five young carers who received awards today.

"This is our 12th year running these awards and our message is unfortunately still the same, family carers are continuing to prop up an inadequate health system at a high personal cost physically, emotionally and financially."