Cora Sherlock pulls out of penultimate Eighth Amendment debate

The spokesperson for the Love Both group, Cora Sherlock, has pulled out of the penultimate debate on the Eighth Amendment referendum just hours before it goes to air.

She was due to debate with the Health Minister Simon Harris on Prime Time later, after accusing him of hiding from debating the issue last week.

It is understood Maria Steen of the Iona Institute has been put forward as a replacement.

However RTÉ are resisting as Ms Steen also featured in a TV debate on the issue last week.

The programme is due to go to air at 9.35pm this evening.

It is to take place in front of a studio audience, with Miriam O'Callaghan and David McCullagh as moderators.