Cora Sherlock pulls out of penultimate Eighth Amendment debate

She was due to debate with Simon Harris later

News
Cora Sherlock pulls out of penultimate Eighth Amendment debate

Cora Sherlock at a LoveBoth conference in Buswells Hotel, Dublin | Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The spokesperson for the Love Both group, Cora Sherlock, has pulled out of the penultimate debate on the Eighth Amendment referendum just hours before it goes to air.

She was due to debate with the Health Minister Simon Harris on Prime Time later, after accusing him of hiding from debating the issue last week.

It is understood Maria Steen of the Iona Institute has been put forward as a replacement.

However RTÉ are resisting as Ms Steen also featured in a TV debate on the issue last week.

The programme is due to go to air at 9.35pm this evening.

It is to take place in front of a studio audience, with Miriam O'Callaghan and David McCullagh as moderators.


4 Related articles
Health Minister insists proposed abortion laws are 'vastly different' to UK laws

Health Minister insists proposed abortion laws are 'vastly different' to UK laws

Eighth Amendment referendum: What to expect in the final week of campaigning

Eighth Amendment referendum: What to expect in the final week of campaigning

Government had no input into tech giant's decision to ban referendum ads

Government had no input into tech giant's decision to ban referendum ads

Eighth Amendment protesters face-off outside the Dáil

Eighth Amendment protesters face-off outside the Dáil