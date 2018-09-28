Copenhagen reopens after major police operation puts city on lock-down

All entryways into the island of Zealand in Denmark, which houses the capital Copenhagen, have been reopened after a massive police operation earlier today.

The island was shut off for hours earlier on as soldiers and police launched a manhunt for three people involved in “serious crime.”

The Oresund Bridge, connecting Denmark and Sweden was closed in both directions along with the Great Baelt Bridge between the Danish islands of Sjaelland and Fyn.

Ferry crossings between Denmark and Sweden were also cancelled.

In a statement, Danish police said authorities were searching for a black Swedish-registered Volvo V90 with registration number ZBP 546.

They said there were probably three people in the car who are involved in serious crime.

Members of the public were warned not to approach the people in the car but to contact police immediately.

They asked the public to “just observe and report what you see to the police.”

At around 3:20pm Irish time, police said all entryways had been reopened or were on their way to reopening.

Sweden's Aftonbladet newspaper quoted an unnamed police source as saying the car was being sought in connection with a kidnapping.

The former head of operations at the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) told local media that he had never seen an action of that size in 41 years with the Danish police.