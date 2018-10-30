Contract awarded for new Dublin Airport runway

The new runway at Dublin airport is due to be completed by early 2021, after airport authorities confirmed the contract for its construction has been awarded.

The 3.1km 'North Runway' will be built by a joint venture between Irish firm Roadbridge and Spanish construction company FCC.

Preliminary work to prepare for the project - including site clearance and archaeological surveys - have been underway for almost two years, and groundworks will begin in January.

Welcoming the announcement that the contract had been awarded, Transport Minister Shane Ross said: “I remain fully supportive of the provision of additional runway capacity at Dublin Airport.

"The airport experienced its seventh consecutive year of growth last year, welcoming close to 30 million passengers, and the importance of ensuring that we have adequate capacity at our biggest airport to drive national economic growth cannot be overstated."

DAA, meanwhile, said the runway will be built at no cost to the State, adding that around 300 construction jobs will be created during the project.

DAA chief executive Dalton Philips observed: “North Runway is an essential project for Ireland, as it will position the country for future economic growth for many decades to come."

Today's announcement comes amid a continuing consultation on the future needs of Ireland's airports, with the consultation expected to be completed by the end of the year.

A recent report included proposals for a third terminal at the airport - although DAA has suggested no additional terminal is needed in the medium-term.