Continuing heatwave leads to concerns over drought conditions and forest fires

Parts of Leinster are officially suffering a drought during the current heatwave.

Farmers are worried they will not be able to save enough fodder for next winter, following the current dry conditions and the wet spring.

Drought conditions have been reached in some parts of Leinster, while other areas of the country remain at risk.

No rain is currently forecast for the week ahead, apart from possible thundery downpours at the weekend.

Temperatures are set to remain between 25 and 28 degrees in most parts of the country today - although it's expected to surpass 30 degrees in some inland areas.

Met Eireann's Joanna Donnelly said: "Yesterday we got a fair few 30s, and again we're going to again. I'd say 31, possibly 32, degrees inland."

Yesterday's highest temperature was at Shannon Airport, where a temperature of almost 31 degrees was recorded.

Irish Water is continuing to urge people to conserve water, with some water restrictions already in place for parts of Galway, Athlone, Laois and Westmeath.

The dry conditions have also increased concerns over forest and gorse fires, with firefighters having already been dispatched to deal with blazes.

In one case in the Dublin Mountains yesterday, a family was rescued.

However, their car went up in flames after they fled the vehicle, which had come off the Old Military Road.

Unfortunately a car was destroyed in today's gorse fire (Dublin mountains) after a change in wind direction ruined visibility on the road. Smoke from these fires affects your breathing & ability to see, enjoy the ?, be safe #Heatwave #HeatwaveIreland pic.twitter.com/Yjjj4mtWL6 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 27, 2018

Mick Power, a risk manager with Coillte, told Newstalk Breakfast that Dublin, Wicklow and Wexford are worst affected by the fires.

He explained: "They've had rainfall along the west coast and on the Munster side.

"All around the east coast, we haven't had rainfall - and that's now coupled with the high temperatures, low soil moisture, and the ability of fuel to just take off."