Consultation opens to the public on seasonal clock changes

A consultation has been opened by the Government into proposals to abolish the twice-yearly clock change in Ireland.

Currently, clocks are changed twice each year to cater for the changing patterns of daylight.

EU legislation on this was first introduced in 1980 - with all member states switching to 'summer time' on the last Sunday of March and switching back to on the last Sunday of October since 2001.

But following an EU-wide public consultation for people's views, the EU Commission concluded that the majority of people were in favour of abolishing the twice-yearly change.

A proposal has been put forward to give effect to this, and the Government wants people to have their say.

They are being asked if they are in favour of ending the seasonal clock changes - and whether they want to stay on summer or winter time.

Choosing summer time means brighter evenings, with darker mornings in the winter than we currently experience.

While choosing winter time means brighter mornings, with darker evenings in the summer than we have now.

Source: Department of Justice

The Department of Justice, who has launched the consultation, said: "Ireland must now consider what position we want to take on this proposal."

"It is important to acknowledge that if the UK were to adopt a different position, this would present particular challenges for the island of Ireland.

"Any position adopted by Ireland will be informed by this important consideration."

The consultation asks three questions: 'Do you want to stop changing the clocks twice a year?', 'If the clock changes stop, do you want to remain on summer time or winter time?' and 'What would your opinion be if this proposal were to give rise to different time zones between Ireland and Northern Ireland?'

Individuals, businesses and organisations can have their say here - or e-mail timeconsultation@justice.ie.

The closing date is Friday November 30th 2018.

People are also being reminded that clocks go back by one hour on Sunday morning.