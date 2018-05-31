Conservation alert after water pipe serving Drogheda and East Meath bursts

People in Drogheda and East Meath are being asked to conserve water after a burst on the pipeline serving the Staleen Water Treatment Plant.

Irish Water say a repair crew has been on site since Wednesday evening.

The burst is close to the same location as a major burst which occurred last year.

The treated drinking water reservoir has enough water to maintain a water supply to customers for the present.

Irish Water says: "We are asking all customers to conserve water until we can can confirm a timeline for resumption of a normal water supply.

The company is to provide a further update on Thursday.

"While we are hopeful that the repair on this occasion will be achieved in a shorter timeframe we are nevertheless mobilizing our full Crisis Management Team so that we will have contingency measures in place to respond to whatever circumstances arise."

Irish Water has approved the budget and design for a new pipeline to replace the existing lines.

It says it is in the final stages of resolving "all of the contractual issues" to begin construction of this pipeline within weeks.