Concerns frontline gardaí are not being properly trained

Concerns have been raised that gardaí on the front line are not being trained properly on how to use firearms.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) says its members also are not trained to deal with major terrorism attacks.

It is just one of the issues being discussed at the GRA annual conference in Co Wexford.

It has also heard calls for body cams and tasers for officers.

The association president, Ciaran O'Neill, told Newstalk Breakfast things need to change.

"What we are looking for is for tasers to be rolled out to the frontline members.

"We already have tasers in this country for An Garda Síochána - specialist units are trained in them - and we're just looking for them to be rolled out to all those members on the frontline.

"The reason for that is quite simple - we're seeing 12 members injured every week.

"There's been 6,000 over the last 12 years, members of An Garda Síochána have been injured as a result of their work, and we're looking for that to be reduced.

"And we believe that the use of tasers, with bodycams for protection, will reduce those numbers dramatically."

He said the incidents of violence against gardaí are "not reducing in any way, shape or form".

"That's not the ones who are just assaulted and not reporting it - so I actually believe the figures should be doubled for that, but official records show that 12 members are being injured every week".

On a delay in the rollout of tasers, Mr O'Neill said: "I think it just comes down to budgets, or garda management's willingness to roll them out - I don't know why".

Additional reporting: Jack Quann