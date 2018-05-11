Communicorp Media renews local news contract

Communicorp Media has announced the renewal of its contract to provide a network news service to 28 local independent radio stations across the country.

The new contract is the second renewal of this deal since it was initiated in 2009.

The service - which provides local radio stations with national and international news content - includes live bulletins at off peak times and a continuous supply of news, sport, business and entertainment news across the day.

Local radio stations are provided with a selection of news stories which allows them to merge the national news stories with their local news output.

Welcoming the announcement, Adrian Serle, Communicorp Media Group CEO, said: "I am delighted we are able to continue our long-standing agreement with all independent stations across Ireland by signing a new long-term contract.

"At a time when fake news and untrustworthy, unregulated news sources are rife, radio remains rock solid, as a dependable, credible and reliable news and information provider at every moment of every day - and Communicorp Media is a market-leading example of exactly that."

Commenting on the new deal, Sinead Spain, Group Head of News at Communicorp Media said: "The independent sector has a strong track record in providing quality public service broadcasting.

"The network feed will deliver trusted news and information service to the highest journalistic standards to supplement each stations output.

"I look forward to developing further our relationship with the network of radio stations".

The network news service reaches 2,452,000 people each day, or 65% of the population (including the five Communicorp Media stations) with the UTV group of stations (Wireless) joining the network in 2014.