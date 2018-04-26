Committee makes more than 30 recommendations to improve mental health services

An Oireachtas committee has made more than 30 recommendations to improve mental health services.

They include seeking more funding and more access to services for Travellers and transgender people.

The Committee is examining mental health in Ireland and wants to see a realistic plan and time-frame for the provision of 24/7 crisis intervention teams.

It also recommends moving away from an over-reliance on prescribing medicine to deal with mental health issues, with more of a focus on counselling and talk therapy.

It says an examination should be done to see if online mental health services could be made available.

The committee wants mental health training to be carried out among all disciplines in the health service.

To address the wider issue of staffing and recruitment in the health service, it recommends that workers be given special subsidised accommodation to ease the cost of living.

It also recommends that flexible work hours should be encouraged.

When it comes to minorities, the report says Traveller-specific services should be funded.

It also calls for training for health workers to make them aware of issues facing Travellers, LGBTI people and migrants.

A specialist health unit for transgender people is encouraged as well.

The report will be launched in Leinster House this afternoon.